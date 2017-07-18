Why use Pretty Links? On July 18th 2017, Facebook has discontinued the possiblity to modify link previews in an effort to combat the spread of fake news. Publishers, who have been optimizing title, description and images of their link posts in a legit way are out of luck too. Here's Facebook's official statement about the change.

How does Pretty Links work? Very simple – Pretty Links acts as middleman between your webpage and the Facebook crawler. While it delivers your preferred sharing preview to Facebook, it redirects all other traffic to the webpage (technically, it's a 301 Permament Redirect, for those concerned with SEO).